34-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth by NASA at fiery 30430 kmph; close encounter today
A 34-foot is approaching Earth at blistering speed and it is all set to get terrifyingly close.
The asteroid has been given the title Asteroid 2022 WE5 by NASA JPL.
NASA has revealed that Asteroid 2022 WE5 will make its closest approach to Earth today, November 30!
It has been declared as a potentially hazardous object due to its extremely close distance of approach with Earth.
It will pass the planet at a distance of just 1.5 million kilometers!
The asteroid is already on its way towards Earth travelling at a staggering 30430 kilometers per hour!
NASA uses its space telescopes and observatories like the NEOWISE, Catalina Sky Survey and more to observe and study such potentially hazardous asteroids.
As of now, nearly 28,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered using various survey telescopes which track objects in the sky.
The responsibility for keeping an eye on these asteroids falls to NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO).