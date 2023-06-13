35% price drop! Massive Samsung Galaxy F13 discount rolled out; check rate now
Samsung Galaxy F13 discount will surely make you take a second look as the rate cut is substantial.
Samsung Galaxy F13 discount has been rolled out during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy F13 was first launched in June, 2022. It touts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display that offers sharp visuals.
Samsung Galaxy F13 is powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, a triple-lens rear camera system and a 6000mAh battery.
Now, Samsung Galaxy F13 price for the 64GB variant has dropped from its original rate of Rs. 14999.
Samsung Galaxy F13 discount is massive at 35% and the smartphone's price has dropped to just Rs. 9699. Yes, that is all you need to pay.
Samsung Galaxy F13 exchange offer is there too of up to Rs. 9150 if you trade in your old smartphone.
You can also get another 10 percent discount on transactions made with Axis Bank Credit Cards and there is a 5 percent discount available for Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.