4 apps that can help you prepare for BITSAT exam
Know all about the BITSAT exam and check out these 4 apps such as Pocket Physics, IndiaBIX, and Pocket Aptitude to help you prepare.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is the assessment conducted for students aiming to pursue undergraduate engineering programs.
The registration for BITSAT is expected to start in February 2024. No notice has been released officially so far.
The exam is expected to take place in August 2024. It's a three-hour entrance exam which students must give to take admission in the engineering courses.
Candidates should have at least 75% to 60% marks in each subject of physics, chemistry, maths and bio to be eligible for the BITSAT exam.
The exam contains 130 Multiple choice questions and also has a -1 marking for every wrong answer. Now, check out the BITSAT exam preparatory apps.
Pocket Physics: This app contains all the required equations and formulas to help you prepare for the exam.
BITSAT Exam Preparation App: The app provides numerous mock tests to enhance candidates’ time management and problem-solving for the exam.
IndiaBIX: This app focuses on preparing individuals for quantitative aptitude, verbal reasoning, current affairs and general knowledge for the entrance exams.
Pocket Aptitude: This app provides a plethora of practice questions and mock tests, so you can improve your aptitude. You can practice everything from simple to complex questions.