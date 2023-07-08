4 Banned loan apps that you must never download; shocking nudity details revealed
If you are looking for loans, do you download any loan app without giving it much thought? If yes, then you might land in serious trouble. Here are 4 fake loan apps banned by Apple!
A recent report has exposed a shocking revelation regarding several loan apps on the App Store in India, which were involved in fraudulent activities.
These apps charged exorbitant interest rates and resorted to blackmail to force users into paying back the money and even threatening to send nude photos of them to others.
The names of the fraudulent apps, as disclosed by TechCrunch, are Pocket Kash, White Kash, Golden Kash, and OK Rupee.
These platforms initially offered easy loans to users but later imposed outrageous charges and interest rates.
The scammers behind these apps went to extreme lengths to coerce borrowers into making payments.
Reports suggest that they gained access to users' contact lists and photos, which they would manipulate by morphing images.
They would threaten users by claiming to share fake nude photos with their contacts.
These apps have now been banned and removed from the Apple App Store.
However, you may have downloaded some of them on your iPhone so, delete them immediately.
It is advisable to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before downloading any unfamiliar app onto your iPhone.