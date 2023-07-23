4 free online courses in computer programming you can do at MIT; check details

In this technologically advanced era, learning computer science has become a necessity. However, you do not need to pay huge sums of money to gain computer programming skills now as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is offering a variety of high-quality, free online computer programming courses.

These courses, available at edX, will open up new avenues for knowledge-seekers and aspiring IT professionals. Check these free courses provided by MIT online:

Machine Learning with Python: From Linear Models to Deep Learning

This course will provide you basic Understanding of principles behind machine learning problems and will help implement and organize machine learning projects.

Introduction to Computational Science and Engineering

This course will teach you Python 3, NumPy, Matplotlib, numerical methods to solve initial value problems, and much more.

Introduction to Computer Science and Programming Using Python

In this course, you will learn the basics of computation, Python Programming language, simple algorithms, Testing and debugging, data structures, etc

Introduction to Computational Thinking and Data Science

In this course, you will learn Plotting with the Pylab package, Stochastic programming and statistical thinking and Monte Carlo simulations

These free courses by MIT provide video lectures, interactive quizzes, hands-on projects, and discussion forums to enhance the learning experience.

