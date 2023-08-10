4 tips and 5 apps to help you boost your productivity, banish procrastination
Tired of procrastinating? Here are 4 helpful tips and 5 apps to increase your productivity and enhance work efficiency to impress your boss.
Analyze task importance: When you prepare your task list for the day, rank them in terms of their importance and urgency. This way you be able to work efficiently and your productivity will be enhanced.
Do the toughest task first: Prioritize tasks that hold more importance as after completing it, you will be motivated for the rest of the day, resulting in increased productivity.
Take breaks: These are important to refresh and rejuvenate. They release work stress and also prevent burnout.
Reduce distraction: Procrastinators often get distracted easily, therefore, create boundaries and reduce distraction from your smartphone away or turning for notifications.
Teamwork: It's a cloud-based productivity app that provides time tracking, task management, and generates automated progress reports.
Clean Email: This app gives you control of your inbox in which you can declutter spam mail, newsletters, ads and more which saves you time and you can focus on important tasks.
Trello: It's a project management app where you can list your task and share it with your team for better collaboration.
Todoist: This productivity app helps organize your workday and tasks. You can list your personal and professional tasks and can share them with friends and family as well.
Monitask: This app tracks productivity and time spent on each task or project. Its automated report will help you examine your daily productivity.