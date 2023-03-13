450-foot Asteroid 2018 UQ1 on way, reveals NASA (Pixabay)
Though asteroid 2018 UQ1 is a giant, NASA believes that it will pass Earth at a very close distance. (Pixabay)
The size of all the Earth approaching asteroids this week varies from 44 feet to 590 feet. (NASA)
One of the asteroids zooming towards our planet is a 450-foot monster named 2018 UQ1. (Pixabay)
The building-sized asteroid is rapidly approaching Earth on March 17, 2023. (Pixabay)
According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the asteroid is moving at a rapid speed of 42048 kilometer per hour. (Pixabay)
It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 4.11 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Will this asteroid be dangerous for us and our planet? (Pixabay)
Asteroids, dubbed as near Earth objects, can sometimes be dangerous for the planet depending upon their proximity to the planet and size. (Pixabay)
NASA is continuously monitoring the trajectory of the asteroid as it comes towards the planet. (Pixabay)