45-foot Asteroid 2023 HL rushing towards Earth for a close encounter today, NASA says
Data from NASA satellites and telescopes have revealed that a house-sized asteroid will have a close encounter with Earth today. This is the 45-foot wide Asteroid 2023 HL.
Asteroid 2023 HL is part of the the Amor group of asteroids.
Asteroid 2023 HL will pass Earth at a distance of 5.1 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 HL has a surprising fact - it is travelling really slowly at just 3730 kilometers per hour. In fact other asteroids travel at tens of thousands of kilometers per hour.
This asteroid belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids which are Earth-approaching asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth but interior to Mars'.
This asteroid has been named after Asteroid 1221 Amor, which was discovered by Belgian astronomer E. Delporte in 1932.
The asteroid’s first close approach in recorded history happened on 24 May 1977 when it came as close as 35 million kilometers.
Its last approach was on 16 June 2009 at a distance of 2.2 million kilometers.
After today, the asteroid will pass Earth on 23 June 2035, at a distance of 5 million kilometers.