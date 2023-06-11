46% discount rolled out on Xiaomi 12 Pro! You can cut the price even more
Xiaomi 12 Pro discount has been rolled out and what is more, you can reduce the price even further through bank offers and exchange deal.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro discount is available during the Flipkart Savings Day sale.
The premium Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G discount is available during the Flipkart sale, but what buyers should look at is not just the initial discount, which is massive, but also at the exchange offer and bank benefits to increase the price cut.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G touts premium features and is currently available on Flipkart with a whopping 46 percent discount.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Flipkart is on the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G discount means you will have to pay just Rs. 42499 for the phone.
The full price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone is Rs. 79999 on Flipkart.
To reduce the price further, you also have the option to avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.
There is an up to Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards for transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. There is one by Kotak Bank Credit Card too that will get you up to Rs. 1000 off.
As far as specs are concerned, then know that Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, packs a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, and supports a triple rear camera setup with a main camera of 50MP along with a selfie camera of 32MP.