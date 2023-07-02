47% discount on Xiaomi 12 Pro! Check the price now
Looking for a premium smartphone with super-amazing features and waiting for its price to fall under your budget? If yes, then this deal is for you.
Amazon is offering a huge price cut on Xiaomi 12 Pro! The phone's price has been slashed to Rs. 44999.
The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon with an amazing 47 percent discount.
The original retail price of Xiaomi 12 Pro is Rs. 84999, according to Amazon.
This is not all. You can further reduce the price of the smartphone with the help of Exchange deals and bank offers.
Amazon is offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs. 22950 off as exchange discount.
However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by adding bank offers to it that are also available on the e-commerce platform.
The bank offers include a Rs. 2000 instant discounts on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 46999 and more.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
The phone also gets a triple Camera setup of 50 MP and 32 MP front facing camera.