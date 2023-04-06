480-foot Asteroid speeding towards Earth at a scary 56847kmph, says NASA
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A monstrous 480-foot hazardous asteroid is rushing towards Earth and will come extremely close, NASA alert reveals.
Photo Credit: Freepik
An asteroid named Asteroid 2023 FM is on a direct course towards Earth today, April 6, prompting NASA to issue an alert.
Photo Credit: Flickr
NASA's JPL has gives the tag of potentially hazardous object to all the asteroids that approach within 4.6 million miles of Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This upcoming asteroid dubbed Asteroid 2023 FM will get as close as 1.87 million miles (3 million kilometres) to Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
There is another reason to call this asteroid a big threat to Earth. It is mammoth in size!
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As per NASA’s JPL data, asteroid 2023 FM is as big as 480-foot, which is equal to the size of a skyscraper.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Not just that, it is travelling at a blistering speed of 56847 kmph.
Photo Credit: Freepik
While there is no expectation of this asteroid colliding with Earth, even a small deviation in its trajectory caused by the Earth's gravitational pull could potentially cause it to veer towards our planet and impact it.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to TheSky.org, the asteroid 2023 FM was detected on March 16, 2023, and belongs to the Apollo group.
Photo Credit: NASA
How does NASA track asteroids? NASA-backed ground-based telescopes such as Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii and the Catalina Sky Survey in Tucson, Arizona, have conducted surveys and identified thousands of near-Earth objects.
Photo Credit: NASA
Check More
In addition, the NEOWISE space-based telescope has identified hundreds more by scanning the skies using near-infrared wavelengths of light from its polar orbit around Earth.