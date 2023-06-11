5 AC maintenance tips for a really cool summer; save money too!
As temperatures continue to rise, the installation of air conditioners has become crucial in combating the heat wave.
With temperatures reaching unprecedented levels, it is vital to consider certain factors to effectively keep your surroundings cool and that involves maintaining the AC at optimum levels of performance for an extended period.
1. Pay attention to regular service: Over time, dust, dirt, and debris can accumulate in the air conditioning system, affecting its efficiency. Hence, for prolonged use, it is essential to get it serviced regularly.
2. AC at an optimal temperature: Run your air conditioner at an optimal temperature of 24 degrees Celsius as this can lead to significant energy savings on your electricity bill without making you sweat.
3. Select the right location for your AC: Where is your AC placed in your home? An AC needs a proper way to release heat from its compressor as well as cooling from the opposite side. No obstructions should be there
4. Use ceiling fan: By using your ceiling fan along with your AC can raise the cooling effect. That also means you will not have to run the AC at a really low temperature ever.
5. Reduce heat-build: Controlling the other heat-producing gadgets in your room can effectively make your room cooler. For example, computers, electronic gadgets, and light bulbs can build-up the heat in a major way.
These steps also help in reducing the power consumption of the AC and reduce your electricity bill to some extent.