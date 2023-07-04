5 AI Chrome extensions to boost your productivity and impress your boss
Photo Credit: Pexels
To browse smarter and get your job done very fast, these 5 AI chrome extensions are simply must haves. It will leave your boss impressed.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Jasper AI: Jasper is an AI writing assistant that helps you create high-quality content quickly. It can write blog posts, articles, emails, and social media posts. Jasper can also translate languages and provide informative answers to your questions. It uses advanced language models to generate precise and creative text. It can even learn from your feedback and improve its writing over time.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Grammarly Chrome Extension: Grammarly is a grammar checker that enhances your writing. It detects and rectifies grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors. It also helps improve your writing style and clarity. Once you install the extension, Grammarly will highlight any errors as you type and provide suggestions for corrections.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Fireflies.ai: Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe meetings and take notes. It allows you to record meetings across any web-conferencing platform and easily share the conversations. You can upload audio files or transcribe live meetings. It provides transcripts that you can skim while listening to the audio.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Gizzmo: It is a tool designed for affiliates who need to create content around products sold on Amazon. It helps you generate captivating and SEO-friendly content with researched headlines, titles, descriptions, and automatic internal links. Gizzmo aims to improve your Google rankings and enhance the value of your website.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Bard : The Bard Chrome Extension allows you to access Bard's features directly from your browser. You simply have to install the extension and type "Bard" into the address bar. Bard can provide well-informed answers on any subject, enhancing your search productivity and elevating your browsing experience.