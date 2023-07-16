5 AI fitness apps that you just must download to lose weight, boost health
FitnessAI: This app customised training programs optimises weightlifting sets, repetitions, and weights using Machine Learning (ML) for effective muscle growth.
Cure.fit: It is a popular app using big data and AI to enhance user experience and growth, constructing exercise programs through machine learning models.
Vi Trainer: It is an AI-powered virtual running coach that provides personalised workout schedules, real-time feedback, and guidance, with bio-sensing headphones for immersive training.
Fitbod: This app customised training routines based on goals, experience, body type, and available equipment. Utilises algorithms and ML to modify training volume for optimal results.
5. Gymfitty: It is an AI-based personal trainer which analyses user data to create and adapt personalised training routines, delivering intelligent exercises based on performance.
AI in Sports: AI revolutionising sports training with wearables and athlete-tracking systems, turning equipment into versatile tools for enhanced performance.
Benefits of AI: AI apps offer customised programs, real-time feedback, and optimised training for improved fitness, helping athletes achieve their goals effectively.
With the continuous development of AI, sports training will become increasingly personalised and effective, transforming the way athletes train.
Future of Sports Training
