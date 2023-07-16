5 AI fitness apps that you just must download to lose weight, boost health

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 16, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

FitnessAI: This app customised training programs optimises weightlifting sets, repetitions, and weights using Machine Learning (ML) for effective muscle growth.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Cure.fit: It is a popular app using big data and AI to enhance user experience and growth, constructing exercise programs through machine learning models.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Vi Trainer: It is an AI-powered virtual running coach that provides personalised workout schedules, real-time feedback, and guidance, with bio-sensing headphones for immersive training.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Fitbod: This app customised training routines based on goals, experience, body type, and available equipment. Utilises algorithms and ML to modify training volume for optimal results.

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Gymfitty: It is an AI-based personal trainer which analyses user data to create and adapt personalised training routines, delivering intelligent exercises based on performance.

Photo Credit: Pexels

AI in Sports: AI revolutionising sports training with wearables and athlete-tracking systems, turning equipment into versatile tools for enhanced performance.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Benefits of AI: AI apps offer customised programs, real-time feedback, and optimised training for improved fitness, helping athletes achieve their goals effectively.

Photo Credit: Pexels

With the continuous development of AI, sports training will become increasingly personalised and effective, transforming the way athletes train.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Future of Sports Training

Photo Credit: Pexels

At this low price, you can enjoy the iPhone 12's cutting-edge features, including 5G connectivity.

Click here