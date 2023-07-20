5 AI learning apps to take advantage of to land a great job
There has been a massive increase in AI-related job postings in recent years with freshers showing interest in studying AI models and seeking AI job opportunities.
According to Spectrum Talent Management report, freshers are landing AI-related roles at a higher rate than ever before, indicating that the field is increasingly in need of skilled professionals.
The top trending AI-related jobs are machine learning specialists, data scientists, database administrators (DBAs), software engineers, and systems engineers
AI-related job is anticipated to grow by 30 per cent in the coming quarters. Therefore, check out these 5 AI learning apps to start your AI journey.
UpGrad:
This AI learning app offers advanced courses in AI from industry experts with practical projects to give learners a hands-on experience for better understanding.
Ecology:
This app offers advanced certification in artificial intelligence and machine learning offers by experts from IIT Kanpur.
Duolingo:
This app offers highly-personalized language lessons and includes advanced courses in AI technology to help make students job-ready.
Coursera
This app covers various topics such as applications of AI, understanding AI concepts, and terms like machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, and more to make learning easy and advanced.
Udemy
Udemy provides teaching courses related to data science, machine learning, and deep learning to give real-world experience to learners with advanced projects and learning material.