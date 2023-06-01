These AI tools do not just save your time, but also make you look like a pro at work and not a novice. So check out Lexica, Mubert, Nvidia Canvas and more.
Lexica.art- This AI tool provides a massive database of AI generated images based on their text prompts.
It provides a great source of imagination for AI generated art work. It has over 5 million images and has the ability to remix the text prompts.
Nvidia Canvas- It helps artists to quickly paint beautiful images with the help of AI. It has the ability to convert simple brushstrokes into realistic images. one can modify images into different styles and modes.
Mubert- It is an AI powered platform which enables musicians to create their own soundtrack and music. It can generate unlimited royalty- free music and it connects musicians and listeners from any part of the world.
Replicate.com- It can be used to restore the images which have low resolution. It has the ability to generate high resolution images. It can also generate real images from scribbled drawings.
supreme.ai- It is an AI meme generator. It does so by just using simple text prompts. It can make memes in over 110 plus memes.