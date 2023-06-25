5 amazing document scanner apps to download your documents
Photo Credit: pexels
Searching for scanner apps for your documents? Here are 5 best apps to scan documents including Adobe scanner, Genius Scan, Scanner Pro, Microsoft office lens and CamScanner.
Photo Credit: pexels
Genius Scan: Genius Scan is a mobile scanning application that allows you to digitize documents using your smartphone or tablet. It uses your device's camera to capture images of documents and converts them into high-quality PDF or JPEG files.
Photo Credit: pexels
The app offers features like automatic document detection, perspective correction, image enhancement, and the ability to organize and share scanned documents.
Photo Credit: pexels
Adobe Scan: Adobe Scan is a mobile scanning app developed by Adobe Systems. It lets you scan various types of documents, including receipts, business cards, and whiteboards, using your mobile device's camera.
Photo Credit: pexels
The app automatically detects and captures the document, enhances the image quality, and converts it into a PDF file.
Photo Credit: pexels
Scanner Pro: Scanner Pro is a scanning app designed for iOS devices. Developed by Readdle, it offers advanced scanning capabilities to capture and digitize documents.
Photo Credit: pexels
Scanner Pro uses the device's camera to scan documents, apply image enhancement, and convert them into PDFs or JPEGs.
Photo Credit: pexels
Microsoft Office Lens: Microsoft Office Lens is a mobile scanning app offered by Microsoft. It enables you to capture documents, whiteboards, and business cards using your smartphone's camera.
Photo Credit: pexels
Office Lens enhances the captured images, corrects perspective distortions, and allows you to save the scans as PDFs, Word, or PowerPoint files.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CamScanner: CamScanner is a popular mobile scanning application available on both iOS and Android platforms.
Photo Credit: pexels
CamScanner allows you to convert scanned documents into PDF or JPEG formats and provides features for OCR, cloud storage synchronization, and collaboration on scanned documents.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
These scanning apps provide convenient ways to digitize and manage physical documents, offering features that enhance image quality, organize scanned files, and integrate with other tools for further processing and sharing.