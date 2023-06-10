5 amazing FREE online computer courses that will get you a job and good salary
In today's technology-driven world, computer learning has become increasingly important for every facet of education and all kinds of jobs as it enhances efficiency and productivity.
To unlock the key to higher skills and better job opportunities, computer courses can be the first step.
If you're seeking online free computer courses, you're in luck! We have compiled a list of 5 amazing online courses for computer learning for you.
1. Computer Fundamentals -- Available on Swayam portable, this 12-weeks course certificate is available after completion of the online computer course. You will know about computer memory, CPUs, drivers, the Internet, multimedia, operating system, and more.
2. How Computers Work -- Demystifying Computation, offered by the Raspberry Pi Foundation on the FutureLearn platform, this is a 4-week long online computer course to know more about binary logic, computer architecture, and more.
3. BCOS-183: Computer Application in Business -- Offered by IGNOU via Swayam, this 12-week-long course will let you understand the basics of computers, hardware, applications, software, and more.
4. Basic Computer Course -- Available on STP Computer Education, this 3-month course is like a standard course to know all basics of computers such as sending emails, installing software, and more.
5. Build A Modern Computer From First Principles -- This 7-week project-centered course offered by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Coursera teaches you how to build a software hierarchy, develop your own operating system, and deploy virtual machines and compilers.