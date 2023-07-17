5 apps all IT professionals must know to make work a lot easier
IT professionals face numerous challenges while managing multiple priorities and responsibilities. In order to ease these difficulties, these 5 apps can be really helpful.
Solid Explorer app: It is a file management app that helps you easily manage files in a dual-pane layout and protect them with strong encryption.
This app manages files on your cloud storage or NAS and also has backups.
PagerDuty app: This app turns any signal into insight and action to improve agility and visibility across organizations.
Through its SaaS-based platform, PagerDuty helps developers, IT operations, support, security, and business leaders to prevent and resolve incidents.
Dynatrace app: This app provides real-time alerts on your phone for business-critical incidents that impact your monitored application environment.
This mobile app offers real-time root-cause analysis—from your cloud or multi-cloud infrastructure all the way down to individual lines of application code
Evernote app: It helps to tackle your to-do list with tasks and connects your Google Calendar to stay on top of your schedule
You can also see your most relevant information quickly with a customizable Home dashboard.
Tasker app: This app provides total Automation, from Settings to SMS. The real power of the app is the flexibility to combine contexts and tasks however the user wishes.