5 apps that can help you lose weight and keep you healthy.
Tired of keeping track of your health? Don't worry, these apps will do it for you, but you got to follow the instructions.
These 5 apps will not only help you lose extra weight but also keep you updated about your fitness.
Noom: It is a popular weight loss app that helps users lose weight by making sustainable lifestyle changes.
It assigns a daily calorie budget based on answers to lifestyle- and health-related questions. It also factors in your current weight, height, sex, and weight loss goals. It's key feature is virtual health coaching.
Fitbit app: fitbit is a wearable technology company that offers a variety of fitness trackers and smartwatches.
Fitbit products are designed to be used alongside the Fitbit app. Fitbit users can view their daily health and fitness data,
MyFitnessPal:
This app integrates calorie counting and tracking macronutrientsinto its strategy for supporting weight loss. It calculates your daily calorie needs and allows you to log what you eat throughout the day using a nutrition database of more than 11 million foods.Users can also track their weight, search for healthy recipes, and connect with other users to share tips and success stories.
Way: This app takes an antidiet approach to health, which may be best suited for individuals who find calorie counting and other common approaches as uncomfortable. Having said that, this app is all about mindful eating.
Lose It! :
This app is majorly focused on calorie counting and weight tracking. It generates your daily calorie needs and a personalized weight loss plan through an analysis of your weight, age and health goals.The app also encourages users to focus on nonscale victories, such as lowering your cholesterol levels and feel more energized.