5 apps that can help you prepare for GATE and ace the exam
Want to prepare for GATE exam? These 5 apps will guide you through the preparation process and will help you enhance your performance.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is used to test students' knowledge in subjects like Engineering and Science. The GATE scorecard is also used by multiple PSUs to recruit applicants for top jobs at Indian Oil, GAIL and Hindustan Petroleum, etc.
All about these 5 apps to prepare for GATE exam in brief
Made Easy GATE: It is a prominent coaching institute for GATE preparation.
It provides video lectures, e-books, previous year papers, and subject-wise quizzes to help you prepare effectively.
Nimbus Learning: It provides video courses on various GATE papers along with customized GATE preparation classes. Online tests and assessments are yet another part of this app.
It has a user-friendly interface making it one of the best apps for GATE preparation.
Testbook: This app provides a wide range of resources for GATE preparation, including free PDFs, mock tests, practice questions, previous year questions with solutions, live quizzes, and multiple live online coaching classes.
Gradeup GATE Exam App: It provides live classes, study notes, practice questions, quizzes, and doubt-solving sessions to help you understand the concepts better.
Unacademy Learning App: They offer a dedicated GATE category within their learning app. You can access video lectures, live classes, study materials, and practice questions from experienced educators.