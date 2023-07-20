5 apps to be more resilient and Strategies to overcome adversity
Coach.me app:
It is a free app for goal-setting, uniquely created to guide users in building and sustaining positive habits.
Mindful USC app:
This app is a one-stop solution as it focuses on various topics like managing difficulties, settling overwhelming thoughts, contrate better and more.
Lantern app:
It offers one-on-one coaching sessions and simple exercises that focus on cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). It provides classes from experts and offers personalized services.
Happify app:
This app offers small activities that make you aware of your feelings and help improve them. The goal of the app is to boost confidence, self-worth, and stress management.
Breathing Zone app:
It provides breathing exercises during stressful environments and helps you calm down and be mindful. Now check some strategies too.
You gain the ability to respond to life's adversities with greater power, insight, and robustness by overcoming adversity and cultivating resilience. Tap to know the top strategies to develop resilience.
Encourage optimism:
Having a positive mindset makes a difference in how you view challenges. It encourages hope and generates confidence.
Prioritize self-care:
Your physical health directly impacts your mental health, therefore, make sure you get a good amount of sleep, have a balanced diet and exercise.
Develop emotional intelligence:
Emotional intelligence enables you better manage your emotions and understand the situation calmly. Such a mindset enables you to overcome and face your challenges.