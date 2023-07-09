5 apps to study computer science engineering for a dream job!
Are you planning to pursue Computer Science Engineering? Here are the apps that will help you familiarise, prepare and study CSE. If you like it and want to do more, and if you want to study abroad too, here are 5 countries that you can look at.
Github:- It is a code hosting platform. Coders use it to work together on projects from different places
Stack Overflow- It is a question-and-answer platform used by coders to share knowledge and learn from each other.
SoloLearn: It is the best app for those who are new to the field of software engineering. It has various introductory courses in programming languages ranging from C to Ruby on Rails.
Coursera- This app provides various courses to learn different computer languages and other courses for various domains of computer science engineering.
Visual study code- It is a code editor. It is optimized for debugging, Task running, and version control. Now, check out the best countries to study computer science engineering.
Germany: German universities have excellent training in a wide range of computer science fields from artificial intelligence to software engineering with significantly less tuition fees.
USA: Harvard University and Princeton University are famous worldwide for their advanced education in computer science.
India: it is among the world’s best countries to study computer science and engineering. Yes, you don't have to go abroad! All the IITs, NITs, IIITs, and various Private universities provide top-notch education in computer science.
Canada: It is one of the best countries to study computer science. Its universities have a high overall international ranking. The students have numerous internship opportunities after graduation.
Australia: The University of Melbourne in Australia is ranked as one of the top universities in the world. It has excellent provisions for computer science programs and facilities.