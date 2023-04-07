5 asteroids approaching Earth at breakneck speeds! 301-foot asteroid among them, says NASA
NASA has revealed details concerning several asteroids that are expected to come close to Earth, providing specifics such as their speed, distance, and other relevant data.
Asteroid 2023 FX13 – Asteroid 2023 FX13 will make its extremely close approach to the planet on April 9.
The asteroid, with a width of 147 feet, will approach at a distance of 3.1 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 47816 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 FY13 - Asteroid 2023 FY13 is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on April 9.
The asteroid is 301 feet wide, travelling at almost 42923 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 7 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 FP5 – Asteroid 2023 FP5, with a width of 216 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on April 9.
The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 50809 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 4 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 FG5 – Asteroid 2023 FG5, which is between 134 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 10.
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 33803 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 3.6 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 FT1 – Asteroid 2023 FT1 will make its closest approach to Earth on April 10. In terms of size, it is 183 feet wide.
As per NASA, it will come as close as 7.4 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 23805 kilometers per hour.