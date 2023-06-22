5 Asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! NASA says close encounters soon
NASA has tracked multiple asteroids heading towards Earth, with sizes varying from 35 feet to a colossal 840 feet.
Asteroid 2023 MQ – Asteroid 2023 MQ will make its extremely close approach to the planet tomorrow, June 23.
The asteroid, with a width of 35 feet, will approach at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 31688 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 MU - Asteroid 2023 MU is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth tomorrow, June 23.
The asteroid is almost 170 feet wide, travelling at almost 50305 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 7 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2002 LT38 – Asteroid 2002 LT38, with a width of nearly 840 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on June 24.
The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 25734 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.6 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2008 LG2 – Asteroid 2008 LG2, which is almost 100 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 24.
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 20206 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 4 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 MD – Asteroid 2023 MD will make its closest approach to Earth on June 25. In terms of size, it is almost 120 feet wide.
As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 14813 kilometers per hour.