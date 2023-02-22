Headline: 5 Asteroids approaching Earth soon
Speed, distance to size, know about the five next approaching asteroids. (Pixabay)
The first in the list of asteroids that will make a close approach will be today, 22 February 2023. (NASA)
Asteroid 2023 AA2 is expected to make its close approach at a distance of 6.6 million kilometers with the speed of 36523 km/h, while the size of the asteroid is 420 feet which is equal to a building. (Pixabay)
The next asteroid in the list is 2023 CM2. It is expected that the asteroid would make its close approach to earth today, February 22, at the speed of 40488 km/h. (NASA)
Asteroid 2023 CM2 is almost 69 feet wide, and its closest earth approach is expected to be at a distance of 819,985 kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 DE is as big as an aircraft with a width of 77 feet and is expected to make its close approach towards earth today, February 22. (NASA)
The closest earth approach of 2023 DE is expected to be at a distance of 3.3 million kilometers and at a fearsome speed of 60690 km/h. (Pixabay)
The asteroid 2023 CS1 is another upcoming asteroid which will make its close approach to earth tomorrow, February 23, at the an approximate speed of 32924 km/h. (Pixabay)
2023 CS1's closest earth approach is 5.7 million kilometers and its size is approximately 99 feet, making it as big as an aircraft. (Flickr)
The 2023 DK is another asteroid in the list which is expected to make a close approach to earth on February 25, at a distance of 2.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Click here
The estimated size of the asteroid is 29 feet, which is as big as a bus, and its speed is expected at 14540 km/h. (NASA)