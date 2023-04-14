5 asteroids, including 250-foot space rock, speeding towards Earth for close approach
NASA has tracked multiple asteroids heading towards Earth, one is a 250-foot wide monster!
Asteroid 2023 FN13 – Asteroid 2023 FN13 will make its extremely close approach to the planet on April 15.
The asteroid, with a width of 38 feet, will approach at a distance of 1 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 16284 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 GZ - Asteroid 2023 GZ is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by Earth on April 15.
The asteroid is just 34 feet wide, travelling at almost 30952 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 761,000 kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 GC1 – Asteroid 2023 GC1, with a width of 52 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on April 15.
The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 23615 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 5.9 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2020 FQ6 – Asteroid 2020 FQ6, which is almost 110 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 16.
This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 34784 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2020 BV14 – Asteroid 2020 BV14 will make its closest approach to Earth on April 16. In terms of size, it is almost 250 feet wide.
As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 29381 kilometers per hour.