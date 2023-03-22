5 asteroids speeding towards Earth for close approach! NASA reveals key details
As many as 5 asteroids are set to make close approaches with Earth in the coming days. Read here to know the details. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 FG – Asteroid 2023 FG is the first in the list which is set to approach Earth soon at a distance of 683,000 km. With a width of 35 feet, this asteroid is as big as a bus, as per NASA. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 FG is expected to make its close approach tomorrow, March 23, and is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38815 km/h. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 FK1 - Asteroid 2023 FK1 is another 48 feet wide space rock that is going to come close to earth tomorrow, March 23. (Pexels)
The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a fearsome speed of 48411 km/h and will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 1.8 million km. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 EO1 - The next asteroid which is going to make its close approach towards earth is a gigantic 140 feet wide asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 EO1. (Unsplash)
The airplane-sized asteroid is moving towards earth at the speed of 76024km/h and will make its closest approach at a distance of 2.6 million km tomorrow, March 23. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 EF2 - Asteroid 2023 EF2 is another asteroid that will approach earth tomorrow, March 23, at a distance of 3.2 million km. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 EF2 is almost 80 feet wide, making it as big as an airplane, and it is already speeding towards Earth at 50964 km/h. (Unsplash)
Asteroid 2023 FA – The last asteroid on this list is Asteroid 2023 FA which will also make its closest approach tomorrow, March 23, at a distance of 1.1 million km. (Unsplash)
The asteroid is between 42 feet and 98 feet wide and is heading towards earth at the staggering speed of 31481 km/h.
