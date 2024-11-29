5 astounding cosmic discoveries made by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Know about these 5 unknown cosmic discoveries by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Did you know? Cosmology studies the history of the universe and how our stars, galaxies, and planets, were formed.
It not only unveils the history and mysteries of the universe but also helps scientists to predict the future.
Check out these 5 comic discoveries made by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Hubble captured the Herbig–Haro object designated as HH111 with newly formed stars expelling narrow jets.
This Hubble image showcases a dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10 with a black hole which is igniting massive star formation.
This space object is a young star known as IRAS 05506+2414 covered with thick gas and dust depicting a massive explosive event.
This Hubble image captures supercluster Abell 901/902 with hundreds of galaxies. Studying the clusters helps astronomers map dark matter in space.
This image showcases a massive galaxy cluster called WHL J24.3324-8.477 along with the brightest galaxy of the cluster.
