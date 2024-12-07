5 atrocious images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Dec 07, 2024
Check out the monstrous images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is known as one of the oldest yet advanced space-based observatories.
The telescope has helped scientists make groundbreaking discoveries and provided them with a deep view of the universe.
Check out these 5 unseen and monstrous images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
This image showcases galaxy NGC 1275 with a reddish lacy structure. The galaxy is also known as a magnetic monster due to its strong magnetic field.
This Hubble image captured galaxy NGC 1015 which was creating sparkling Catherine wheel firework.
This is the image of planetary nebula NGC 6302 which is shrouded with gas which is nearly 20000 degrees Celsius.
This space object is Red Spider Nebula captured by the Hubble Telescope when it was 3000 light-years away from Earth.
This Hubble image showcases the spiral galaxy NGC 6217 which was captured by the new Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).
