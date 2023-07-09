5 best 1-ton window ACs; Check out the price and features here
In this hot and humid weather, do you want to make your room temperature cool and pleasant? If yes, then you better get an AC. So, check out these 5 best 1-ton window ACs.
The first one in the list is Lloyd 1.0 Ton 2 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. It is one of the pocket-friendly window ACs, which comes with amazing features.
The Lloyd AC comes with a 3.1 Kilowatts cooling power and is available for just Rs.24390 on Amazon.
Second one is AmazonBasics 1 Ton AC. This 4-star Energy Saving window AC comes with features like Sleep Mode and Turbo Cooler.
The E-saver mode in it helps you to reduce your electricity bill.
Blue Star 1 Ton is third in the list, which is available on Amazon for Rs. 27490.
The Blue Star 1 Ton Window AC comes with a Humidity control feature which helps you to adjust the temperature of your room prefectly.
Next one is the Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC which is available on Amazon for just Rs. 26500.
The Sleep mode and Turbo Mode are the special features of this Voltas AC.
Last but not the least, is the Voltas SAC 123 Vectra Platina Fixed Window AC 1 Ton. It is priced at Rs. 26990 on Amazon.
The Voltas SAC 123 Vectra Platina Fixed Window AC 1 Ton sports advanced features like turbo mode and energy-saving operation.