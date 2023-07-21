5 Best Air quality apps in India

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 21, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Are you getting sick frequently? Do you blame the air quality in your area? These 5 air quality apps can help you check the air quality index in advance and take necessary measures for it:

Photo Credit: Pexels

Sameer: This is the official app of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The app provides an hourly update of the National Air Quality Index (AQI) published by the CPCB.

Photo Credit: Pexels

IQAir AirVisual app. This app has all of the air quality data that you could want and visualises this data in an easily understandable way.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The app also allows you to save locations, giving you quick and easy access to check the locations that you require.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Airveda app: This app provides accurate and real-time air quality index (AQI) from locations across the globe.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It tracks outdoor air quality including PM2.5, AQI, and PM10 values.

Photo Credit: Pexels

SAFAR-Air:  The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research is a project by the Indian government’s Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It uses data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology to provide current air quality index and air quality forecasts.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Breezometer: this app provides detailed information on air quality and its composition, even breaking down pollutants and showing how much of each is in the air.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It also offers personalized, user-friendly air quality-based health recommendations.

Click here