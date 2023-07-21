5 Best Air quality apps in India
Are you getting sick frequently? Do you blame the air quality in your area? These 5 air quality apps can help you check the air quality index in advance and take necessary measures for it:
Sameer: This is the official app of the Central Pollution Control Board.
The app provides an hourly update of the National Air Quality Index (AQI) published by the CPCB.
IQAir AirVisual app. This app has all of the air quality data that you could want and visualises this data in an easily understandable way.
The app also allows you to save locations, giving you quick and easy access to check the locations that you require.
Airveda app: This app provides accurate and real-time air quality index (AQI) from locations across the globe.
It tracks outdoor air quality including PM2.5, AQI, and PM10 values.
SAFAR-Air: The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research is a project by the Indian government’s Ministry of Earth Sciences.
It uses data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology to provide current air quality index and air quality forecasts.
Breezometer: this app provides detailed information on air quality and its composition, even breaking down pollutants and showing how much of each is in the air.
It also offers personalized, user-friendly air quality-based health recommendations.