5 best apps for GATE exam 2024 preparation
Are you a fresh Engineering Graduate and Want to Prepare for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024? Check out these 5 apps that can help you crack this exam.
Edurev: This app offers MCQ Questions, GATE Solved Question Papers & Solutions, Online Mock Tests, Exhaustive Question Bank, GATE Online Mock Test Series, Topic-wise Online Tests, GATE Previous Year Question Papers with solutions and revision notes for all the important Engineering streams.
All the study material, and MCQs in this app have been designed as per the latest GATE Syllabus.
GATE Exam Preparation 2024: This app is specially designed for GATE exam in all streams like Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering & Electronics & Communications Engineering.
The app also contains FREE Test Series for GATE Exam with All India Rank and Test Series based on the latest GATE Exam Pattern.
Made Easy GATE: It is a well-known coaching institute for GATE preparation.
The Made Easy GATE app, provides video lectures, e-books, previous year papers, and subject-wise quizzes prepared by experienced instructors to help you prepare effectively.
Nimbus Learning: It provides video courses on various GATE papers along with customized GATE preparation classes. Online tests and assessments are yet another part of this app.
It has a user-friendly interface making it one of the best apps for GATE preparation.
Unacademy Learning App: They offer a dedicated GATE category within their learning app. You can access video lectures, live classes, study materials, and practice questions from experienced educators.