5 best apps to prepare for CLAT exam
Do you want to become a lawyer? Then start preparing for CLAT 2024 exam? For that, these 5 apps can be your guide to success.
LegalEdge CLAT: This app specializes in CLAT preparation and offers a range of study materials, mock tests, and previous years' papers.
It also includes a performance analysis feature to track your progress and identify weak areas.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: It is a comprehensive learning app that covers a wide range of subjects, including law entrance exams like CLAT.
It provides interactive video lectures, adaptive learning modules, and quizzes to assess your understanding.
Unacademy: Unacademy is a well-known platform for online learning and offers a variety of courses, including CLAT preparation.
It features live classes, video lectures, study material, and doubt-clearing sessions conducted by experienced educators.
Success Mantra (powered by Oliveboard) Law Exams app: This is one of the top exam Preparation App for CLAT, other Law Entrance exams
It offers mock tests and live classes by expert and experienced faculty members.
CLAT 2024 LLB Law Exam Prep: It provides important videos, and notes from CLAT Experts for English, Current Affairs, Llegal Reasoning, logical Reasoning, and quantitative Aptitude.