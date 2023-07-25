5 best apps to prepare for GRE exam, put you on a path to MBA
The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is a multiple-choice, computer-based, standardized exam that must be cleared for admission to graduate programs and graduate business programs (MBA) across the world.
If you are preparing for GRE, these 5 apps might be really helpful for you
Magoosh GRE Prep & Practice: Magoosh is a well-known name in GRE test preparation.
Their app offers video lessons, practice questions, and customizable study plans.
Manhattan Prep GRE: This app offers interactive lessons, practice questions, and detailed explanations.
It also offers GRE Math practices, GRE Vocabulary Flashcards, and Tips to Pass GRE Test
GRE crash course by Unacademy: This course by Unacademy has detailed video lectures to prepare for GRE. It contains tutorials on verbal reasoning section and quantitative sections.
GRE Vocabulary Flashcards by Magoosh: This app by Magoosh is specially focused on GRE vocabulary.
This app helps you learn and remember keywords frequently tested on the GRE.
Premium GRE prep course by Udemy: This course by Udemy provides video lectures to polish your GRE score
It offers hundreds of guided practice problems explained thoroughly by GRE experts