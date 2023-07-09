5 best apps to Prepare for NTA NET JRF exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
Preparing for NTA NET JRF? Know about this exam and 5 best apps to prepare for it.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is a competitive examination conducted in India by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is aimed at determining the eligibility of candidates for the award of JRF and for determining their eligibility for Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Preparing for NET JRF can be really difficult. However, these 5 apps will help you in studying strategically and will track your progress. They can serve as the bedrock of your preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Oliveboard: It offers mock tests, sectional tests, and study material for the NET JRF exam. It provides detailed performance analysis and personalized feedback to help you identify your strengths and weaknesses.
Photo Credit: Pexels
StudyIQ: It offers video lectures and courses on various competitive exams, including the NET JRF. It provides in-depth coverage of subjects, previous year question papers, and current affairs updates to keep you well-prepared for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Gradeup: It offers study material, mock tests, quizzes, and daily current affairs updates. It covers various subjects relevant to the NET JRF exam, including General Paper, Research Aptitude, and the subject of your choice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: It provides live classes, recorded lectures, practice questions, and doubt-clearing sessions. It has a dedicated NET JRF category with expert educators who provide guidance and assistance for exam preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Testbook: It provides comprehensive study material, mock tests, and quizzes for the NET JRF exam. It covers all the subjects and offers detailed explanations for questions, helping you improve your knowledge and problem-solving skills.