5 best apps to prepare for SSC CGL exam

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 30, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Are you preparing for government jobs and want to crack SSC CGL exam? Try these 5 apps that can help in preparing in a strategic manner.

Photo Credit: Pexels

SSC CGL Preparation App by Edurev: It provides benefits such as current affairs, mock tests, exam notifications, and the latest Updates about the CGL exam, study notes and many more.

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app covers subjects of SSC CGL TIER 1 & 2

Photo Credit: Pexels

Testbook: This app is completely designed to assist students in their  preparation and to aid them crack the SSC CGL Examination 

Photo Credit: Pexels

It Offers practice questions, mock tests, and detailed solutions for SSC CGL and other competitive exams.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Adda247: It is one of the largest vernacular test prep platforms which caters to the learning needs of aspirants in more than 12 Indian languages.

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app  Includes video lectures, study notes, quizzes, and mock tests to help you prepare for SSC CGL exam.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Unacademy: It offers live classes, recorded lectures, and study material for SSC CGL exam preparation.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The live and recorded lectures provided by this app are from top educators in India.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Oliveboard: This app has 2000+ Live Classes, 600+ Mock Tests, study notes, and more for SSC CGL. It provides online mock tests, sectional tests, and study material to enhance your preparation.

check more