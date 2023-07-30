5 best apps to prepare for SSC CGL exam
Are you preparing for government jobs and want to crack SSC CGL exam? Try these 5 apps that can help in preparing in a strategic manner.
SSC CGL Preparation App by Edurev: It provides benefits such as current affairs, mock tests, exam notifications, and the latest Updates about the CGL exam, study notes and many more.
This app covers subjects of SSC CGL TIER 1 & 2
Testbook: This app is completely designed to assist students in their preparation and to aid them crack the SSC CGL Examination
It Offers practice questions, mock tests, and detailed solutions for SSC CGL and other competitive exams.
Adda247: It is one of the largest vernacular test prep platforms which caters to the learning needs of aspirants in more than 12 Indian languages.
This app Includes video lectures, study notes, quizzes, and mock tests to help you prepare for SSC CGL exam.
Unacademy: It offers live classes, recorded lectures, and study material for SSC CGL exam preparation.
The live and recorded lectures provided by this app are from top educators in India.
Oliveboard: This app has 2000+ Live Classes, 600+ Mock Tests, study notes, and more for SSC CGL. It provides online mock tests, sectional tests, and study material to enhance your preparation.