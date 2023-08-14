5 best apps with AI courses to become a pro quickly
In the artificial intelligence (AI) era, it is important to become proficient in it. In case you don't have enough time or are otherwise engaged, you can still learn by joining various AI courses provided by these 5 best apps.
Google Cloud: This app consists of various courses to learn the latest Artificial Intelligence technologies. By exploring training on Vertex AI, BigQuery, TensorFlow, Cloud Vision, Natural Language API, and more through Google Cloud, you can learn about, and use, the latest AI technology.
Udemy: It is a well-known app that provides various courses in Artificial Intelligence.
It offers artificial intelligence courses that will walk you through combining deep learning, machine learning, and other Artificial Intelligence technologies to improve business operations.
UpGrad: This app provides plenty of Artificial Intelligence courses to learn from.
With the help of this app, you can get the opportunity to learn directly from industry experts.
This app covers Advanced topics and concepts in Artificial Intelligence with guided exercises.
Simplilearn: This app helps you expand your knowledge in areas like machine learning, deep learning, NLP, computer vision, generative AI, explainable AI, prompt engineering, ChatGPT, and more through various Artificial Intelligence courses.
This app will help you get ready for a thriving career in AI and ML with all of its cutting-edge courses.
Coursera: This app houses thousands of Artificial Intelligence courses and specializations created, designed, and taught by experts in the field.
This app has collaborated with universities and institutions like Google, Stanford, IBM, and much more to bring the most up-to-date learning content on all things artificial intelligence.