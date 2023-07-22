5 best ChatGPT Chrome extensions that you need to download now
If you want your work life to be easier, these 5 ChatGPT Chrome extensions can certainly help you automate your various tasks. From Perplexity AI, Compose AI to SciSpace Copilot, check them all out:
Perplexity AI: This ChatGPT Chrome extension uses the GPT-3 LLM.
Whenever asked a question, it combines its own dataset with helpful Internet knowledge and renders results.
Compose AI: This ChatGPT Chrome extension helps people effortlessly write e-mails by having the extension automate it all.
The composer can compose all types of e-mails. You simply have to type its shortcode (//), and the menu bar opens up.
SciSpace Copilot: This is one of the best ChatGPT Chrome extensions to break down complex information into easily understandable parts.
This Chrome extension is designed specifically for research papers. It can prove to be a boon for research scholars.
tweetGPT: This Chrome extension integrates ChatGPT into Twitter to automate various tasks.
After the installation, a robot icon in “New Tweet” will pop up. You can click the robot icon to choose from a variety of moods for your post or replies.
Fireflies.AI: It is a ChatGPT-powered note-taking and summarizing tool for online meetings. It records and transcribes meetings in several languages, and drafts emails, and blogs.