5 best CUET exam apps that will prepare and guide you to success
Photo Credit: Pexels
Common University Entrance Test is designed for UG admissions into various universities. Preparation can be tough and you may need help. So, here are 5 best CUET exam apps to prepare for this National Level exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Toprankers: It offers a comprehensive mock test series that covers all the topics and question types that are likely to appear in the CUET exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It has a team of experienced teachers who provide video lectures on all the topics that are covered in the CUET exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
National Test Abhyas: It is a platform that offers a variety of practice tests for CUET. These tests are designed to help you assess your preparation level and identify your areas of weakness.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It also provides a detailed analysis of your performance, which can help you improve your scores.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CUET 2023 Exam Preparation App: This app offers Study material, textbooks, and PDF notes for CUET preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It also provides Question banks, Quizzes, previous year papers, and mock tests for regular practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Asteroid 2012 KY3 – Asteroid 2012 KY3, with a colossal size of 2200 feet across, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 13.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook CUET: It is a popular app that provides end-to-end preparation material and Subject-specific notes for CUET preparation. It also has Blog posts with exam-related updates.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Unacademy: This app offers Live and recorded video lectures for CUET. It also provides practice questions and mock tests with expert guidance.