5 Best Deep Learning courses for high salary jobs and 4 apps to master them

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 06, 2023
Deep Learning Specialization

A number of topics are covered in this course, including evaluating Deep Learning models, validating the models, customizing them, utilizing APIs and more

Machine Learning with Python

It is a beginner's course that focuses on fundamental machine-learning algorithms. This course will help enhance your understanding of machine learning.

Reinforcement Learning

This course focuses on the process of teaching computers to make decisions based on the information they are getting from their near environment.

Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence

This course teaches students how computers process data just like a human brain. This course will give you exposure to various projects. 

Deep Learning and NLP Projects

It covers the concepts of Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP). it teaches how to develop smart applications.

Coursera

It is the best app for beginners and experts to master deep learning. It covers theoretical concepts and their industry applications using Python and TensorFlow

Fast.ai

It provides many learning videos, homework assignments, study notes, and a discussion board for vast deep-learning courses.

edX

It offers a number of deep learning courses from deemed universities. It also offers Microsoft's Deep Learning and IBM's Deep Learning certification course.

Udacity

It provides job-ready deep learning and machine learning courses in collaboration with AWS.

