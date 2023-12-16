5 best flagship smartphones of 2023: From iPhone 15 Pro Max to Google Pixel 8 Pro, check the full list
5 best flagship smartphones of 2023: Know the best smartphones of the year. The list includes iPhone 15 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and more.
iPhone 15 Pro Max: With a titanium frame, Action Button, USB-C port, and a 5X ‘tetraprism’ zoom lens, Apple has introduced a stunning smartphone in 2023.
But it gets even better! The Apple flagship also features a 3nm chipset called A17 Pro, which makes it one of the most powerful SoCs on a smartphone.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: The latest flagship from Google boasts advanced AI features coupled with the powerful Tensor G3 chipset. The camera capabilities of the phone are the major highlight.
The Google smartphone gets new AI features such as Best Take, Live Transcribe, Summarize for web pages, Zoom Enhance, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: The foldable smartphone now comes with a Flex Hinge and a slimmer build.
The smartphone’s USP includes PC-like multitasking, a vivid display, and great performance owing to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: With a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 50MP telephoto camera, it arrived as a power-packed phone.
It also features a 120W wired fast charging support, and Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: It launched at the beginning of 2023 and comes with a QuadHD+ AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Alongside it sports a 200MP primary camera and a 10X zoom camera that really showcases the capabilities of the flagship smartphone.