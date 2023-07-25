5 best food and grocery delivery apps in India - Dunzo to Blinkit, check now
Want your food and groceries delivered to your doorstep? Dunzo to Blinkit, try these 5 amazing apps that will make your home life easier.
Blinkit: Blinkit has become the consistent choice of people for grocery delivering apps.
It provides a variety of goods and you can even order fruits and vegetables. It promises to deliver them within 10 minutes.
Dunzo: It is a popular grocery delivering app which promises a fast delivery too.
Besides groceries, it also delivers food, medicine, lifestyle essentials etc. This app is funded by Google.
Bigbasket: This app delivers farm fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and kitchen essentials.
Bigbasket is available in 7 Indian languages and delivers in major cities of India.
Swiggy: It is a food delivery app, from which you can order food from your favorite restaurants nearby your area.
Swiggy has a grocery delivery option too i.e Swiggy Instamart. You can order groceries from there and get it delivered in a very short span of time.
Zomato- It is one of the most popular food delivery apps in India. Because of its marketing skills, it has attracted millions of users.
You can order food online from your favorite restaurants with various discounts available.