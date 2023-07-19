5 best marketing jobs with a high salary and apps to help you get them

Published Jul 19, 2023
Here are some of the popular career options in the marketing industry along with recommended apps to learn and enhance skills in each field:

Public relations specialists: They focus on maintaining a positive image and reputation for the brands or individuals they represent. They handle communication strategies, media relations, and crisis management.

"Hootsuite Academy" provides courses on social media management and PR strategies

Brand strategists: They work closely with brand managers to ensure that all brand communications and visuals align with the brand's identity and effectively reach the target audience.

"LinkedIn Learning" provides valuable insights into brand development and strategy.

Digital marketers: They utilize online platforms such as websites, social media, email, and search engines to promote brands and products, aiming to reach a wider audience.

HubSpot Academy" provides comprehensive training on inbound marketing and SEO techniques.

Social media marketers create engaging content, manage social media accounts, and run advertising campaigns to build and engage a loyal audience for brands.

"Facebook Blueprint" provides in-depth training on advertising and analytics on the Facebook platform.

Copywriters: They are responsible for crafting compelling content for advertisements, websites, social media, and other marketing materials to attract and persuade customers.

"Grammarly" is a helpful app for enhancing writing skills and creating error-free content.

