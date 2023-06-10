5 best presentation apps to put your creativity on display and get noticed at work
Delivering a presentation in front of an audience can be quite challenging! It requires fluency, a comprehensive grasp of the subject matter, a careful selection of words and a presentation that will simply blow the audience away.
Adding a a touch of creativity will leave a lasting impression on colleagues and bosses. All you need is a great app to make your presentation in as creative a manner as possible that highlights all the critical details.
To help you with this, here are 5 best presentation apps to make use of:
1. Canva: Don't have time to make individual slides? Try templates of Canva to quickly edit your presentation.
2. Prezi: It is easy to use and allows collaborative editing for those projects that need group work. From animations to adding text and images -- it has everything that you need.
3. SlideModel: It offers an extensive collection of templates catering to various professional profiles and spanning diverse categories. The best aspect is that these templates can be easily customized to suit your specific needs and preferences.
4. LibreOffice: It has most of the traditional Powerpoint functionality and offers hundreds of free templates.
5. Depositphotos: It provides a time-saving AI-powered search engine for finding visual and audio content for your presentations. Additionally, it features an impressive collection of curated materials on a wide range of topics.