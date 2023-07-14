5 best SSC CGL preparation apps to score well in exam
Are you an SSC CGL exam candidate? Check out these 5 apps to prepare for it.
The SSC CGL exam is extremely tough. It is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for recruiting candidates for various Group B and Group C posts in the government sector. These government jobs are some of the most sought-after in India. Check out these helpful SSC CGL preparatory apps.
The SSC CGL exam is known for being quite competitive, so it is important for candidates to prepare thoroughly.
There are a number of apps available that can help candidates prepare for the SSC CGL. Here are 5 of the best:
Oliveboard: Oliveboard is a widely used app for SSC CGL preparation. It offers comprehensive study material, practice questions, mock tests, and video lectures.
The app also provides personalized performance analysis and suggestions for improvement.
SSC CGL, CHSL, CPO, MTS Exam Preparation : This app provides access to study material, mock tests, and quizzes for various SSC exams, including CGL, CHSL, CPO, and MTS.
It also has a feature called 'Daily Current Affairs' that provides daily news updates.
Testbook: Testbook is a platform that offers a dedicated app for SSC CGL exam preparation. It provides access to study notes, practice questions, mock tests, and video lectures.
The app also features a community section to interact with other aspirants and discuss exam-related queries.
Gradeup: Gradeup is a popular exam preparation app that offers SSC CGL study materials, daily quizzes, mock tests, and previous year question papers. It provides detailed performance analysis and allows you to interact with fellow aspirants.
Unacademy: It provides live classes, video lectures, study materials, practice questions, and doubt-clearing sessions.