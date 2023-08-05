5 best tips and 5 apps to prepare for NEET UG 2024 exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you preparing for NEET UG? Do note that NEET UG entrance exam needs thorough preparation. Here are some tips and apps to prepare for NEET UG 2024:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Understand the Syllabus: Familiarize yourself with the NEET syllabus and exam pattern.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Study Material: Use quality study materials like NCERT books and relevant reference books.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Time Management: Create a study schedule to allocate time for each subject and topic.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Mock Tests: Take regular mock tests to practice time management and assess your progress.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Previous Papers: Solve previous years' question papers to understand the exam pattern and types of questions.
Photo Credit: Pexels
5 apps for the preparation of NEET 2024 exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vedantu: This app provides revision notes, and previous year’s NEET questions in pdf form along with chapter-wise regular tests and full syllabus tests and you will get the topic-wise micro-course for NEET.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Edurev: All the courses in this app have been curated as per the latest NEET Syllabus and italso provides 28 years of NEET Question Papers covering all the topics for NEET UG preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Doubtnut: If you get any doubt then you can click a picture of the question and upload it to this app and within a few seconds, you will get your solution.
Photo Credit: Pexels
NEETPrep: This app provides live and recorded classes, bilingual classes, and revision notes in pdf form.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
SWAYAM: This online app has been launched by the Government of India. The app offers proctored exams for aspirants for a small fee for guided preparation.