 5 breathtaking anniversary images of NASA Hubble Space Telescope 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these 5 stunning images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and shared by NASA during its anniversaries. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been in space for more than 30 years now, giving us a glimpse of space and the universe.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Over 3 decades, the space telescope has made some groundbreaking discoveries. Therefore, every year NASA shares anniversary images captured by Hubble.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are the 5 breathtaking images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Carina Nebula: This is an active star-forming nebula located about 7500 light-years away from Earth. This image also showcases ultraviolet radiation from the monster stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

Ring galaxies: This image of ring galaxies was shared to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Hubble's launch.

Photo Credit: NASA

Dumbbell Nebula: This nebula is also known as Messier 76 located 3400 light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Arp 148:  This image showcases the encounter between two galaxies and the shockwave effect.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 2174: This image was shared to celebrate the 24th year of the Hubble Space Telescope in space.

Click here