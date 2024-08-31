5 breathtaking anniversary images of NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 stunning images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and shared by NASA during its anniversaries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been in space for more than 30 years now, giving us a glimpse of space and the universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Over 3 decades, the space telescope has made some groundbreaking discoveries. Therefore, every year NASA shares anniversary images captured by Hubble.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are the 5 breathtaking images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Carina Nebula: This is an active star-forming nebula located about 7500 light-years away from Earth. This image also showcases ultraviolet radiation from the monster stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Ring galaxies: This image of ring galaxies was shared to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Hubble's launch.
Photo Credit: NASA
Dumbbell Nebula: This nebula is also known as Messier 76 located 3400 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Arp 148: This image showcases the encounter between two galaxies and the shockwave effect.
Photo Credit: NASA Click here
NGC 2174: This image was shared to celebrate the 24th year of the Hubble Space Telescope in space.