5 breathtaking galaxy cluster images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know about galaxy clusters and check out the images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? Galaxy clusters are the largest known objects in the universe containing hundreds or thousands of galaxies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These clusters provide an environment for smooth galaxy formation and they consist of hot plasma and dark matter.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 amazing images of galaxy clusters captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image captured Galaxy cluster MACS J1423 that allows astronomers can study lensed galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of the Spiderweb protocluster captured by Webb’s NIRCam instrument. This study showcases traces of new galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases Galaxy cluster SPT-CL J0615−5746 with galaxies in different shapes, sizes, and colours such as red and blue.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Webb image captured galaxy system ZS7 which allowed astronomers to spot distant detection of a black hole merger.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is Galaxy cluster MACS0416 located 4.3 billion light-years from Earth consisting of distant galaxies.
Check related web stories:
5 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument
5 times NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured presence of black holes
5 cosmic images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 stellar images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more