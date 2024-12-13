 5 breathtaking galaxy cluster images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Did you know? Galaxy clusters are the largest known objects in the universe containing hundreds or thousands of galaxies.

These clusters provide an environment for smooth galaxy formation and they consist of hot plasma and dark matter.

This Webb image captured Galaxy cluster MACS J1423 that allows astronomers can study lensed galaxies.

This is the image of the Spiderweb protocluster captured by Webb’s NIRCam instrument. This study showcases traces of new galaxies.

This image showcases Galaxy cluster SPT-CL J0615−5746 with galaxies in different shapes, sizes, and colours such as red and blue.

This Webb image captured galaxy system ZS7 which allowed astronomers to spot distant detection of a black hole merger.

This is Galaxy cluster MACS0416 located 4.3 billion light-years from Earth consisting of distant galaxies.

