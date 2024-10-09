5 breathtaking images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Oct 09, 2024
Our universe consists of thousands of galaxies with different shapes, sizes, nature, and others.
Scientists study galaxies to learn about the evolution of our planets and other space objects.
Check out the breathtaking images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1015: This galaxy is located 118 million light-years from Earth and has similar properties to Milky Way.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1316: This image showcases dust lanes and star clusters within the galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1300: This image showcases a huge cloud of interstellar dust and a bar of stars containing the nucleus at its centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
Messier 106: This spiral galaxy is located 20 million light-years away and is captured by captured by amateur astronomers Robert Gendler and Jay GaBany.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 6217: This is the first image captured by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).
